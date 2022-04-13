Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.