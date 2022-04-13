Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.