Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.59 and last traded at $163.98. 985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 324,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.22. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.