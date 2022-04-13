Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTC AAWH opened at $3.64 on Monday. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $15.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.20.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.

