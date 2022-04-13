Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascend Wellness (AAWH)
