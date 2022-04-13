Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $28.04 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,005,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $325.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average is $349.52. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.