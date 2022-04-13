Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises 3.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $50,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Align Technology by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology stock traded up $10.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.91. 441,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,709. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.62 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

