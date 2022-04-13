Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $158.12. 2,335,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

