ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,050 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($48.94).

LON ASC opened at GBX 1,504.67 ($19.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,799.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,247.98.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.92), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,735,531.16).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

