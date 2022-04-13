Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 2,288 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of OSI Systems worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OSI Systems by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

OSIS stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

