Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,784,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 503,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 234,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.63. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 in the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.