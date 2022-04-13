Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,861 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

