Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after acquiring an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $86,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $895,464. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $93.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

