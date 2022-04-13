Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 897.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,874 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.42% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of DCPH opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $600.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

