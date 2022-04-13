Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 286 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

NYSE:YUM opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.22. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

