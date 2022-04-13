Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 58,349 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,349 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Surmodics worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRDX. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Surmodics news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $179,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.84. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

