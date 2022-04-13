Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $62,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.
About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
