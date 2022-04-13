Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATLC. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

ATLC opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $216.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Atlanticus by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Atlanticus by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

