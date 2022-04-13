ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATNI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

ATN International stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The stock has a market cap of $650.62 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

