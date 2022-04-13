Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $11.96.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

