aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $16.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $131.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $9,157,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth $10,110,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 541,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 527,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.