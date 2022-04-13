Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 4.8% Higher

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.07. 6,004 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,603,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

