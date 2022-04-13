Auto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $400.02 or 0.00969115 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $21.20 million and $1.52 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery (EVE) traded 87,464,104% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.30 or 0.02685072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104074 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

