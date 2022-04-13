AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AutoWeb stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.28.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoWeb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

