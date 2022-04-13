AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.00, for a total value of $1,017,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $12,816,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $19.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,148.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,958.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,367.96 and a twelve month high of $2,221.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.