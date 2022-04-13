Auxilium (AUX) Achieves Market Cap of $131,409.02

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a total market cap of $131,409.02 and $60,233.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auxilium has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001526 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000092 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Auxilium

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global

Buying and Selling Auxilium

