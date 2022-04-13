AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Up 6.4%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 8.14 and last traded at 8.14. Approximately 27,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 994,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.11.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

