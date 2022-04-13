Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $326,722,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.14.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

