Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,396 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 11,882 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $573,306.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,621 shares of company stock valued at $13,336,034. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

