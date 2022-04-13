Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

AX stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

