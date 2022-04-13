Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 428.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYLA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

