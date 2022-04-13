Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.96

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 483751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.
About Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
