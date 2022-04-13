B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RILYM opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.37 has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $26.49.

