B. Riley Lowers Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cohu by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

