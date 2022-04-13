B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 118,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTDG stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. B2Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
B2Digital Company Profile
