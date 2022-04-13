BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.17

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $10.05. BAE Systems shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 31,891 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.