Bailey Value Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. OceanFirst Financial accounts for 0.2% of Bailey Value Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $24.39.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

