Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -100.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.