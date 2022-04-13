Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) were down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.39). Approximately 1,854,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 414,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111 ($1.45).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

The stock has a market cap of £630.42 million and a PE ratio of 11.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.96 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bakkavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

