Balentine LLC Acquires 1,477 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,788. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

