Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 549,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,540 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

MPC stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $87.59. 3,325,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,854,478. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

