Balentine LLC Buys 142 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $350.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,213. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.69.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

