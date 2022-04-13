Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 33,792 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,091,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

