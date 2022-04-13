Balentine LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $35.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,022.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,315,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,569,455. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $923.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $971.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

