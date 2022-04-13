Balentine LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.1% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

MRK traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.13. 12,267,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,269,042. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

