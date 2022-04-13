Balentine LLC Has $643,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,446 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,328,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,261,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.35.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

