Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. 17,854,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,128,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

