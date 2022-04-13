Balentine LLC Purchases 958 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,396,922. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,897. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

