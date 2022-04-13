Balentine LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $9.34 on Wednesday, hitting $355.14. 3,042,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,671,029. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day moving average of $352.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.