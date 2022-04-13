Balentine LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 108,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.78.

PYPL stock traded down $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,452,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,403,988. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.