Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.43. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 45,988 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

