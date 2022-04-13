Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,293,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265,579 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Banco Bradesco worth $83,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBD. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

BBD opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand, time, and savings deposits; mutual funds; a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury, foreign exchange, corporate finance and investment banking, and hedge and working capital financing services.

